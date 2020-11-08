Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 313,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,088,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,134 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

MPWR stock opened at $357.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

