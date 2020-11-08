Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,113,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.