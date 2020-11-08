Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

IYY opened at $175.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

