Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,589 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 321,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

