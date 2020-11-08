Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $182,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMR opened at $71.56 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52.

