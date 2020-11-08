Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 394.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 597,512 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

