Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.42.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.