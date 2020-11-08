Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $42.32 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.