Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 752 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Itron were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

