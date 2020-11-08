10,096 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

