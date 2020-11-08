Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SBGI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

