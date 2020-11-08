Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 636 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 512,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $147.47.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

