Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $83.19 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

