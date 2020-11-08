Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,282,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TTAC opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

