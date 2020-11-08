Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,271 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,216,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.