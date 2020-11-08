Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

