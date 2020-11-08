Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $197.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $197.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17.

