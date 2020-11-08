Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 654,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,145,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

