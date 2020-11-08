Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,937,000 after acquiring an additional 483,347 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,296 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 108,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 101,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

