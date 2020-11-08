Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $548,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1,190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 42.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

