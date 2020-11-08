Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,967 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 486.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

