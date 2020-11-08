Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 491.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

NYSE AVT opened at $26.74 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.