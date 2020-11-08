Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.