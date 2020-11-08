Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 800 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $152.72 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

