Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 700.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

