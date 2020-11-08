Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 120.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.