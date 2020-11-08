Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

