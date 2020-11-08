Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 35,343 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

