Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 609,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.