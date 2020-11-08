Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

