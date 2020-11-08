Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 1,500 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $123.89 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

