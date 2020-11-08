American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

AFIN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 322,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 143,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

