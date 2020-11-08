Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

