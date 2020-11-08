Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 1,553 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $195.11 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

