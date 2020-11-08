Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $498,700.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.