Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $498,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

