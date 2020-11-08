General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.