Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,574 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $308,911.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,215.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Matson by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

