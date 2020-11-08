Analyzing VolitionRx (VNRX) and Its Rivals

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VolitionRx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|VolitionRx Competitors
|351
|877
|1105
|104
|2.39
Profitability
This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VolitionRx
|N/A
|-124.48%
|-84.48%
|VolitionRx Competitors
|-992.97%
|-556.43%
|-52.70%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VolitionRx
|$17.10 million
|-$16.10 million
|-7.34
|VolitionRx Competitors
|$296.42 million
|-$15.37 million
|111.39
VolitionRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
VolitionRx rivals beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
