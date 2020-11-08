Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,762 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 754,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,189.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAN opened at $57.17 on Friday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

