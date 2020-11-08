Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 17,600 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

