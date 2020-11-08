Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 514 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

