Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 17,545 Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eventbrite by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE EB opened at $10.12 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

