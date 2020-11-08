VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $177,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.