Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 61.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 236,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

