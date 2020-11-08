Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

