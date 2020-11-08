Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 402,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FCAU stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

