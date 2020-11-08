Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

