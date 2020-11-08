Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 217.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.