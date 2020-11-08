Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

