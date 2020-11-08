Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 622.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAND stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

